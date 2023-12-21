LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino won big this weekend at a new high-limit gaming lounge.

According to The Venetian, Scott “Raja” Richter played Dragon Link, a game by Aristocrat Gaming, on Sunday, Dec. 17, in the new high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Scott Richter (The Venetian Resort)

During the game, he won the Grand Jackpot for $1,081,106 after placing a $250 bet.

Richter is a “gaming and slot influencer” known as “The Big Jackpot,” with nearly half a million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and more than 60 thousand on his second channel.

According to a comment on one of his YouTube videos, Richter said his video about the million-dollar win will be coming out “soon.”

“I can’t wait to share it with you,” Richter said in a live stream. “When you guys see it… it’s epic.”

Recently, two Las Vegas Strip visitors won six-figure jackpots on Dec. 12, or “dozen day.” Another guest from California won over $1 million in November.