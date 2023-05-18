LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest on the Las Vegas Strip became a millionaire Sunday after taking more than $2.5 million in a hand of poker, casino officials said.

According to the news release, the unnamed player participated in an “Ultimate Texas Hold’em” game and was dealt a spade royal flush. That hand and a $5 side bet made the winner eligible for a progressive jackpot. The Venetian’s “Millionaire Progressive jackpot” mega tier is $2,699,320. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

According to a representative from The Venetian, the “Millionaire Progressive” jackpot, which starts at $1 million and increases incrementally, has been hit 11 times since late 2018, when the promotions began.

This big win represents the third jackpot of the week in the Las Vegas valley. On Tuesday, a local woman took home a six-figure sum in Pai Gow Poker at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson, and on Sunday, another winner took $239,054 in a game of three-card poker at the LINQ Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.