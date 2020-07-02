Guardrail repairs will cause I-15 northbound lane closures in North Las Vegas July 7-8

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the inside travel lane in North Las Vegas along northbound Interstate 15 from north of Lamb Boulevard to Range Road. The area will be closed July 7-8 from 5 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

According to NDOT, the temporary lane closures are needed for guardrail repairs.

NDOT released the following tips for motorists traveling throught the work zone:

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone

Heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.