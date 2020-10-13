Growth — and jobs — a welcome sight in small town of Indian Springs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The small town of Indian Springs is changing.

The town of about a thousand residents is welcoming a brand new neighborhood that is selling fast.

Terrible’s Casino and Gas Station recently opened. And Big Boy will open soon.

“We are excited about the partnership with the entire community,” says Amber alloway, Terrible Herbst executive director of food and beverage.

New eateries and businesses continue to show growth in the small town about 45 minutes north of Las Vegas on US Highway 95.

And despite the pandemic, jobs are opening up.

“It is roughly about 30 to 40 jobs we will be bringing here, full time. We will also be doing on-call positions. We are very excited about all of it,” Alloway says.

Job seekers can apply for positions through Wednesday. A job fair is running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are looking for a great partnership with Creech Air Force Base, and to bring some economic growth into the community,” Alloway says.

The location is hiring during a time when many say it is hard to find a job.

Paula Espolt, who is applying for one of the open positions, says, “I think this is great to be able to open up in this time, when we are going through such hard times.”

Espolt drove from Las Vegas to apply.

She says she was happy to see the openings in Indian Springs.

“I think it is a growing community,” Espolt says. “The little place behind us where people live, we have the military right here, truck drivers going through. It is going to grow.”

The Big Boy location in Indian Springs plans to open in the mid-November.