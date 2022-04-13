LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As southern Nevada continues to provide aid to those impacted by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the local need for food and other donations is growing.

8 News Now reached out to several local non-profits who said donations are down, but that it’s an understandable situation.

They know that Nevadans want to help, but that many are struggling with inflation and high gas prices.

Overall, the demand for donations is growing, but not the supply.

“Yesterday alone, we helped over 150 families, that’s about 4,000 families a month,” said Deacon Tom Roberts with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “We’re seeing an increase in people concerned about coming and driving here because of the cost in fuel. They’re concerned about how they can make food stretch longer.”

Although local organizations said they have seen a slight decline in donations, not all hope is lost.

“We are very happy that corporations and government agencies have stepped up to fill that gap,” said CEO of the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth Arash Ghafoori.

Organizations like Ghafoori’s said they are tackling homelessness early, but that they can’t do it alone.

“Community support overall is strong, however it’s changed,” Ghafoori said.

Others said donations are flowing steadily, but the need is dire because of the high cost of food.

“When every cost is greater for a household, it narrows down to buying food,” said COO of Three Square Food Bank Larry Scott. “Decisions are made between rent, medication and food, and sometimes food gives.”

All the organizations 8 News Now spoke with said that people can help in many ways, including making a food or item donation, offering cash, or volunteering.