Group wants to recall Mayor Goodman after comments during interview about getting Las Vegas back to work

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada group has formed to try to recall the mayor of Las Vegas, who drew condemnation from elected officials and others with her push to reopen casinos and suggestion that her city could serve as a test case to measure the impact of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. The test case comments were made by Mayor Goodman last week during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The city of Las Vegas released a letter Wednesday confirming it received a notice of intent from The Committee to Recall Carolyn G. Goodman to circulate a petition and try to have the politically independent mayor removed from office.

On Wednesday, the mayor made another plea for the state to reopen, and she’s not alone. Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Fiore, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, and Councilman Stavros Anthony are publicly backing the mayor. 8 News NOW spoke with one man who says he’s torn over the issue.

“It breaks my heart to see Vegas like this,” said Gary Ockunzzi,, a Las Vegas resident. “I get up in the morning and I open my apartment door, I have a beautiful view, and I say ‘all dressed up and there’s no place to go.’ This is a great town but we gotta bring it back economically somehow. I don’t have the answers; if I did I’d be the governor or the mayor, you know? HM:

Hector Mejia, Reporter: “Do you think both are doing a good job?

Ockunzzi: “I do. Both are doing a good job.”

Here’s the latest on the petition to start a recall against Goodman:

The group, which is led by former professional poker player, Doug Polk, is utilizing internet and social media to reach voters.

They have 90-days to round up nearly 6,800 valid signatures from those who voted in the last mayoral election. If they get those signatures it will trigger a special recall vote.