Group seeks postponement of planned roundup of wild horses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group that advocates for protection of wild horses says a federal agency didn’t provide adequate notice of a weeks-long roundup planned to begin Monday in Nevada and Utah and is asking for a postponement.
The American Wild Horse Campaign says the Bureau of Land Management is violating the public’s First Amendment rights by not announcing the helicopter-assisted roundup until Thursday afternoon and by not allowing public observation of the roundup until its second day.
A BLM spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday but the agency said previously in a statement that the roundup would be conducted safely and efficiently and was intended to protect public lands.