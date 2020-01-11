Group seeks postponement of planned roundup of wild horses

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo, a wild horse jumps among others on Bureau of Land Management land near Salt Lake City. Congressional Democrats are demanding the Interior Department produce an overdue report on plans to manage wild horses roaming federal lands in the West after the head of its public lands agency told reporters it will take $5 billion and 15 years to get overpopulated herds under control. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group that advocates for protection of wild horses says a federal agency didn’t provide adequate notice of a weeks-long roundup planned to begin Monday in Nevada and Utah and is asking for a postponement.

The American Wild Horse Campaign says the Bureau of Land Management is violating the public’s First Amendment rights by not announcing the helicopter-assisted roundup until Thursday afternoon and by not allowing public observation of the roundup until its second day.

A BLM spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday but the agency said previously in a statement that the roundup would be conducted safely and efficiently and was intended to protect public lands.