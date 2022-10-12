LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emergency responders in Mohave County are used to being called out into the desert in the dark of the night, but what happened this past weekend was not normal.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, three ATV riders became lost on Sunday after riding past a sign clearly marked as a dead end.

(Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)

Deputies claim the three men called 911 after riding through Secret Pass Canyon from Golden Valley towards the Bullhead City side of the Black Mountains.

Search and Rescue responded and eventually found the trio. By this point, the three were unable to drive their ATVs back and were brought back by their rescuers.

Deputies told the men to call a local off-road group to assist them in getting their ATVs back the next day in the daylight.

However, deputies say the three men met up with another man and drove back into the desert in a Dodge Dakota truck to retrieve the ATVs.

During this trip deputies say the men shredded two tires on the truck and once again became lost.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue wrote on its Facebook page, “One male managed to walk out to the Maverick gas station on the Bullhead Parkway, two males walked back out to Silver Creek Road and one remained with the truck. None of them knew where the truck was actually located, but the male remaining with the truck called 911 at about 7 p.m. that evening. The location that came with the 911 call had a 6,000-meter accuracy, which is poor and equates to just under a 4-mile radius from where he called – which becomes looking for a needle in a haystack from the ground in the dark. The DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman located the stranded truck landed and brought the male back to the Command Post – where he was reunited with his family.”

Bottom line, according to Search and Rescue, plan ahead, bring enough supplies for an emergency, ride with friends in more than one vehicle, and bring the right tools including paper maps,