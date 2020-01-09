Group raising money to build Las Vegas center for sex trafficking victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shops and restaurants in downtown Las Vegas are teaming up to help survivors of sex trafficking. They’re raising money this weekend to build a much-needed center for local victims.

The organization Cupcake Girls, which helps survivors of sex trafficking, is working to build a first-of-its kind resource center in the heart of the downtown area. This past year, the organization helped nearly 500 victims of sex trafficking.

On Saturday, there’s a big fundraiser to help the project get off the ground. You can also donate on the Cupcake Girls at this website.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month. On Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local restaurants are introducing “Act Local.” It’s a partnership with downtown businesses, including Esther’s Kitchen, ReBAR, C3 Coffee Bar, Donut Bar and a few more.