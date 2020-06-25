Group pushing to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman receives zero signatures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An effort to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman is off to a slow start. The group behind the push has received zero signatures since announcing the endeavor in May.

Former professional poker player Douglas Polk of the Committee to Recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman wrote a letter to the Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, notifying them of the signature count. He also noted the committee did not receive contributions or expenses of more than $100 between May 6 and June 20.

When Polk made the initial announcement, he said, “When you elect someone, they should represent you. They should have your best interest at heart, they should also have a responsibility to protect you. That’s what you want from your politicians, and we’re not getting that here.”

This came after Goodman’s comments about unemployment and reopening Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A little more than 6,700 signatures from registered voters who voted in the last mayoral election are needed to move forward with a special recall vote.

The deadline to acquire the signatures is Aug. 4.