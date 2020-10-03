Group plans march in honor of Jorge Gomez — the man shot, killed by Metro during protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People will be taking to streets Friday night in honor of a man who was shot and killed earlier this year by Metro Police. Protesters will be marching in honor of Jorge Gomez.

Gomez was shot and killed during a protest earlier this year. Gomez was shot when police say he reached for a weapon as officers confronted him. The team of four officers fired a total of 19 shots.

Gomez was killed outside of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas. Friday night’s march will start at Trump Tower at 8 p.m. and end at the courthouse, according to demonstrators.

Social posts about the march say protesters are also marching in honor of Tashii Brown Farmer.

The march will be streamed here live at about 8 p.m.