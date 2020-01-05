Group of orphaned baby koalas rescued from Australia fire zone

Video Courtesy: @bikebug2019 / Instagram

ADELAIDE, Australia (CBS) — A video published on social media shows a group of orphaned baby koalas who had been rescued from Adelaide Hills fire zone area in Australia.

The rescued koala bears are being looked after by a team of professional volunteers including vets and koala handlers, who are taking care of over 100 sick and injured koalas, according to the post by Instagram user, @bikebug2019.

Saturday was a day of high tension as soaring temperatures and strong winds fanned fires in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

Thousands of firefighters fought to contain the blazes but many continued to burn out of control, threatening to wipe out rural townships and causing almost incalculable damage to property and wildlife.

Officials estimate that thousands of koalas and other animals have died or lost their homes due to the blazes.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the Adelaide Koala Rescue. Click here to donate.