Group of 7 fined $1K each for violating California’s stay-at-home order

(CNN) — Several states are increasing enforcement by issuing fines to those individuals who are violating stay at home orders. This past week, seven people were cited and fined $1,000 for not sheltering in place in California.

Santa Cruz Police say the group traveled about 50 miles from Fremont to Santa Cruz for “essential” drinks.

The Santa Cruz Police Chief shared a photo of the seven as a warning to others.

He said in the tweet, in part, “If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket.”

7 x $1000 = One Expensive Hang Out

Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party. Officers cited seven $1000 tickets for #ShelterInPlace Violations to help these guys remember their time in Santa Cruz. #ShelterInYourOwnTown #SantaCruzPolice https://t.co/PXRNW07DPV — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) April 11, 2020

The Santa Cruz Police Department then retweeted the chief’s tweet and said, “7 x $1,000 = One Expensive Hang Out.”

The department added the hashtag, #ShelterInYourOwnTown.

California restrictions have tightened since California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order in March. Violating stay-at-home orders can result in a ticket that can carry a $1,000 fine.