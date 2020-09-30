Group hosts ‘Back the Blue’ protest parade on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One group is taking its support to The Strip for a “Back the Blue” protest parade.

Organizers say they are coming together to show their support for the president and all local first responders.

The leaders of Wednesday afternoon’s event say their goal is to show their support for local law enforcement and President Trump.

The event kicked off at about 3 p.m. with a protest and a parade down the Las Vegas Strip.

This was all put together by conservative radio host Wayne Allen Root and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Organizers say this is a socially distant event. Those who are part of the rolling parade are staying in their cars.

They say they’re not only standing behind the men and women of Metro Police but all first responders here in southern Nevada.