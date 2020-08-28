Group gathers to protest distance learning at CCSD headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families and community members are taking a stand against full-time distance learning Thursday. A group is gathering outside CCSD headquarters to emphasize what they call the importance of in person instruction.

CCSD Police are also at the scene.

The main goal of the event is to demonstrate that in-person learning is essential. This comes after CCSD started this school year completely online Monday.

Nevada State Senator Scott Hammond is expected to speak, along with special education advocate Jodi Thornley. They are set to touch on what they call the negative impacts of at home learning, including learning deficits, along with physical and emotional risks to vulnerable student populations.

A protest is starting here at @ClarkCountySch headquarters, as families and community members come together to take stand against full time, distance learning. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/4RJe4xdW82 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 28, 2020

Another sticking point here is the number of kids that still don’t have Internet access — that’s around 70,000 — or about 20 percent of the district’s student population.

The CCSD Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting Thursday night. They are expected to give an update on the efforts to connect students or distribute Chromebooks to the populations that need them.

