Group gathers to grieve teen crash victims, call for community change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group gathered east of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday to honor the lives of two teenagers killed in an alleged DUI crash and call for future change.

Citlali Mora and Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, both 16-years-old, died Monday evening, when police say Ebonie Whitaker hit them near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

Officers reported that Whitaker was driving drunk at the time and failed to control her car, eventually driving onto the sidewalk and hitting the girls.

“It is up to us as Las Vegas residents to say enough is enough.”



The vigil starts with a plea to put an end to drunk driving. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/DeasNqIEkP — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 6, 2020

Whitaker faces multiple charges, including DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

“We just want this to stop,” community advocate James Johnson said of the crash.

“It is never going to be the same without them,” Mora’s childhood friend Tanaiya Thomas added. “They were amazing.

According to a July report from The Nevada Department of Public Safety, 38 pedestrians have died on our state’s streets so far this year. Most of these crashes were caused by impairment and speeding.

You can still see damage at the scene where the crash happened. We spoke with a friend of one of the young girls tonight. She says nothing will ever be the same without her. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/PxfFza07D2 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 6, 2020

“This fatality the other night was a failure of our society,” Andrew Bennett, Nevada Office of Traffic Safety public information officer said, “for allowing this to happen.”

Law enforcement and local advocates told 8 News Now we all have to work together to protect our own.

“Our police force needs to step up, our legislation needs to step up,” Johnson said, “and make this so horrific of a crime, that they will punish these people with a horrific time.”

Never drive impaired and report others before they are able to make this devastating decision, so no one else has to experience this ultimate heartbreak.

“I don’t want to die because you have too much fun losing your money, and decided to drive home drunk” Johnson concluded.

If you see someone driving impaired, call 911 or *NHP to report it.