Group expresses unemployment benefit frustrations during protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who are without work due to the COVID-19 pandemic are hitting their breaking point with the state’s employment department. A group gathered outside the Grant Sawyer building Friday demanding help with their claims.

While the group has since left, their message of frustration to the Governor and head of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) linger.

The people who showed up today said they have been waiting weeks for unemployment assistance. They call and cannot get through to any person to answer questions.

One woman told 8 News Now their online portal shows no issues with their claim, but they still haven’t received money and don’t know why. They said they are frustrated and will be worried if something doesn’t happen soon.

“It drives you crazy,” said protester Georgeena Hale. “You sit there all day; you are constantly on redial, and then it will tell you, ‘oh, our phones are busy now.'”

Protester Ingrid Thorbourne asked, “How do you sit back and go to sleep at night, Governor Sisolak, knowing that you have a city with over thousands of people that have not got paid.”

We’ve been talking daily to people who have not got paid since March, and the concern is what they do next month when they can’t pay the bills.

Every Friday, DETR holds a virtual press conference. 8 News Now tries to get questions answered, but only certain inquiries are addressed.

Today, they said pending cases tend to be more complex, but people here said that is not a fair answer.