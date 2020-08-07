Group calls for extension of federal pandemic unemployment assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, more than two dozen cars caravanned down the Las Vegas Strip, calling for additional federal unemployment funds. The group says it’s taking too long to get the assistance they need.

Local workers placed signs on their cars reading “We are the Economy” and “Fund Excluded Workers,” demanding an extension of the $600 in unemployment assistance.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re all going to suffer the same way,” said Dino Gonzales, a Lyft and Uber driver.

Gonzales is one of thousands that relied on federal pandemic unemployment compensation. His car that was once used to drive people around Las Vegas is now covered in a large sign reading, “Save the six hundred.”

“You know, we all have bills,” he said, “the bills don’t stop. The bills don’t go down. We all have to eat.”

Today, Gonzales joined “Make the Road Nevada”, other unemployed workers and immigrant families in a day of action calling on lawmakers to provide urgent financial relief.

“I’m angry,” expressed Melanie Baeza, who participated in the caravan.

After taping signs to their cars, the group took to the streets, driving down Las Vegas Boulevard to bring awareness to their cause.

“People are living every day, hoping for Congress and the government to do something” said Felipe Silva of Make the Road. “Any day that they take longer to release any type of stimulus package or extend the unemployment help, these folks are one payment away from being evicted.”

Along with extending unemployment benefits, the group is asking for grants instead of private loans for small businesses and cash assistance for every taxpayer.