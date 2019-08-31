Group arrested for illegal campaign donation

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Six people were arrested for embezzlement, among other charges, in connection to a campaign donation. The donation went to Dwight Lilly’s campaign for County Commissioner.

The donation was planned during the May 2018 meeting for the Private Well Owners Cooperative in Nye County. Deputies say, this was discovered Friday during an investigation. The group illegally donated in excess of $3,000 to Dwight Lilly’s campaign.

Lilly was serving as board member during meeting and is currently the president of the Co-Op. Deputies say, board members conspired to disguise the donation by claiming it was reimbursement for expenses unrelated to campaign.

Dwight Lilly, Tom Adams, Wade Hinden, John Bosta, Christine Stern and Kenny Bent were the board members involved.

Stern has yet to be located. All others were booked into Nye County Detention Center. They are charged with embezzlement, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime.