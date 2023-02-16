LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ground will be broken Thursday on the newest development in North Las Vegas. A warehouse will be built at Cheyenne Avenue and Allen Lane to meet the growing industrial demand in the valley.

Currently, there is a dirt lot at the site but soon construction will begin on a nearly 60,000-square-foot building that is expected to bring 50 to 75 new jobs to the area. BLAK Development, KLAB Industries, and the City of North Las Vegas are working together on this development.

“We wanted to have an impact on the community and bring jobs and specifically work on a site where we could bring tenants to the area that would benefit the community,” Brenden Graves with KLAB Industries said.