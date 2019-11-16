Groundbreaking for the Boring Company tunnel project and ‘people mover’ at LVCVA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More change is coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center and this time it’s going underground.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Elon Musk’s The Boring Company held a special event today to mark the first day of drilling for what will be the “people mover” tunnel.

This new mode of transportation takes you 40 feet below the surface where there is currently a giant drill that will make it all happen – moving about 100 feet of earth every day.

Check it out! We’re about to go inside this new tunnel that will go underneath The Las Vegas Convention Center. @elonmusk’s @boringcompany is drilling what will be “The People Mover.” It will transport convention center guests underground in a matter of minutes. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/XQaNQVAJ1Z — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 15, 2019

When this tunnel system is up and running it will carry passengers across the convention center campus in just a few minutes.

This is part of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s $1.5 billion expansion. It’s also the first commercial feat for Elon Musk’s Boring Company.

Really excited to work with @LVCVA on our first commercial project. Viva Las Vegas Loop! pic.twitter.com/PY62pUUOoF — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) November 15, 2019

“This project is just really exciting for everyone,” said both Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company and Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA.

“The boring company offered a solution to people moving on the campus that was substantially more affordable, substantially more convenient, more fun, frankly,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA

“It’s great to be part of a project that’s not only a stand-alone project but is part of the convention center’s greater expansion and has a very obvious expansion route of our own,” said Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.

Passengers will board the self-driving shuttles that will make several different stops underground, covering a mile in just about a minute and a half. It’s also free for convention-goers.

This tunnel should be up and running by January of 2021, in time for CES.