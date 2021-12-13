Groundbreaking for new Henderson police substation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Police Department will be hosting a groundbreaking for its newest police substation and training center in West Henderson on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

The City of Henderson’s dispatch center and the training center for the Henderson Police Academies will relocate to the new substation. The training center will feature classrooms, training rooms, a defensive tactics room, and an outdoor track. The facility will additionally have meeting rooms, locker rooms, offices, and a fitness center. HPD also plans to build a permanent K-9 Memorial at the substation.

The West Police substation is planned to be finished in late 2022 and will cost approximately $22.3 million.

The substation is located at 2222 Via Inspirada, and local officials Mayor Debra March, Chief of Police Thedrick Andres, and Councilman Dan Shaw will attend the groundbreaking.