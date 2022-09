LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans are underway to begin construction of 24 luxury homes with prices starting at $1.6 million.

Blue Heron CEO Tyler Jones held a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday to launch Oasi which is the name of the new community that will be located in the Tomiyasu neighborhood, near East Sunset and South Pecos roads.

Oasi home renderings (Credit: Blue Heron)

The homes, which will range from 3,828 square feet to 6,529 square feet depending on the floor plan, have a modern design and will be in a gated community.