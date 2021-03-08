Ground breaks at ER at Valley Vista in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Centennial Hills Hospital is expanding its services to its first freestanding emergency department. Ground broke today at the ER at Valley Vista.

The emergency room will be located on Decatur and Elkhorn in North Las Vegas, right by the DMV.

It will be used as an extension of the hospital’s existing emergency department.

The facility will feature medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services, and onsite decontamination rooms.

“We’ve seen a consistent amount of growth, from a north las vegas perspective in terms of the overall population and housing growth. So this development will certainly help to better support the growing needs of this community,” said Sajit Pullaraut, Chief Executive Officer, Centennial Hills Hospital.

The ER is expected to open at the end of this year.