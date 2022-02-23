LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Meal planning is the most important thing we should all be doing to save money.

Andrea Woroch is a consumer savings expert and mother of two children and she says it’s important to look at the whole picture when planning out your weekly meals.

“Look at your schedule for the week, do you have a business meeting, how about a kid’s bday party when you won’t be cooking for those nights because you don’t want to buy extra groceries,” Woroch said.

She also added that meal planning allows you to be specific about what you buy, and nothing ends up in the trash.



Woroch also recommends buying frozen produce over fresh when possible.

“Especially when it comes to produce and even frozen fish is cheaper than fresh fish, and you don’t have to worry about it spoiling before it goes bad,” she added.

Grocery stores make 50% of their profits on shoppers who make those impulse purchases.

You can eliminate those, by sticking to your list, or avoid temptation altogether by ordering with a service.

Even though there are fees associated, Woroch says you can cut those delivery fees by looking for coupon codes.

Another tip, sign up for free trials, or coupons at follow.com, deals like $20 off first order Instacart, and Kroger grocery stores are available.