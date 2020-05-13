1  of  3
Grocery store prices see highest spike in 46 years

Local News

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Certain types of food are not just harder to find at grocery stores during the pandemic, but they cost more, too.

Prices surged last month, and the increases are unprecedented.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the prices of staples like eggs, meat and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years.

Eggs saw the biggest hike, up 16 percent.

But all six of the major grocery store food categories, including cereals and bakery products; meats, poultry, fish, and eggs; dairy and related products; fruits and vegetables; nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials and other food at home, are up at least 1.5 percent.

Grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases as most industries saw declines in April.

