Grocery cart liners helping shoppers practice safe shopping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our trip to the grocery store has changed drastically due to the pandemic. One entrepreneur created something out of necessity to make us all feel safer while grocery shopping.

She believes it will be a necessity long after COVID-19 is gone.

When the pandemic hit, Mom and entrepreneur Andi Barness-Rubin was scared to go to the grocery store, and when she did a little research form the University of Arizona’s Department of Environmental Science about just how dirty grocery carts were, it only confirmed her worst fears.

“Grocery carts, more disgusting and have just as much bacteria as a public toilet, that freaked me out,” said Andi Barness-Rubin, CartSafe.

Andi wanted to create a one-size fits all liner that covers the entire grocery cart, including the handle.

For carts as large as Costco and as small as Trade Joe’s.

Within a few months she had a prototype, a patent, and got it manufactured and launched nationwide in August.

Right now she offers a recyclable shopping cart liner. A package of ten sells for $19.99, and very soon she will offer another option.

Andi discovered that a lot of people wanted something they could just throw in the washing machine.

“Within two weeks we will be getting our CartSafe washable liners, so that’s really exciting, there are people that don’t like recycled plastic but they will love this…They have options,” added Andi Barness-Rubin.

She says even when the coronavirus goes away we will still have to battle germs and dirt, and this product can keep her family and yours safe.

Andi is currently pursuing a Good Housekeeping seal of approval for the product.