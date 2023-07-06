LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you consider yourself a master at grilling or could you use some tips when it comes to cooking outdoors over a flame. July is National Grilling Month.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills spent some time with Travis Barr, who is the president of the Nevada BBQ Association, and shares tips on how to perfectly grill vegetables. Grilling Tips will be on the Good Day Las Vegas shows every Thursday morning in July.

If you’re interested in grilling, here are some upcoming events: