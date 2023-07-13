LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you like to grill pork? We can show you how to keep that point loin juicy and delicious by adding some bacon.

Christie Vanover, the owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill shares one of her recipes with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills.

If you want to learn more about how to grill or want to gather with like-minded BBQ fans, the Nevada BBQ Association has several upcoming events: