LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you like to grill pork? We can show you how to keep that point loin juicy and delicious by adding some bacon.
Christie Vanover, the owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill shares one of her recipes with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills.
If you want to learn more about how to grill or want to gather with like-minded BBQ fans, the Nevada BBQ Association has several upcoming events:
- July 19 – Monthly meeting: Presentation by Blazing Star BBQ at Premier Barbecue & Fire
- Aug. 16 – Monthly meeting: Butcher demonstration at John Mull’s Meats
- Sept. 20 – Monthly meeting: Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner (chicken demo) at Premier Barbecue & Fire
- Sept. 30 – Las Vegas BBQ Festival & Car Show at Premier Barbecue & Fire
- Oct. 7 – Game On! Wild Game BBQ Competition at John Mull’s Meats
- Nov. 11 – Thrill of the Grill competition at John Mull’s Meats