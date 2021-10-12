Grieving widow receives help from local businessman to fund funeral expenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was having a difficult time paying for her husband’s funeral expenses until Tuesday when a local businessman stepped in to help.

Charles Waid Jr., Anita Waid’s husband was also a purple heart Vietnam veteran.

“He was shot really bad, he was in the hospital for a little over three years,” Anita tells 8 News Now.

Charles Waid Jr.

On Oct. 4, Charles died yards away from his apartment after being hit by a driver while crossing the street. He was not in a designated crosswalk at the time.

The suspected driver Jalen Thomas, was arrested for leaving the scene and DUI-related charges.

8 News Now shared Anita’s story and struggle as she tried to come up with the money to start Charles’ funeral process.

#GivingBack Last week @8NewsNow shared a story about a woman who was having a hard time coming up with money to pay for her husband’s funeral. Vietnam Vet Charles Waid was killed while crossing Tropicana near Torrey Pines. Today someone came forward to help. Story at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/4fqID6xMWz — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 12, 2021

Neil Sackmary owns Nevada Coin Mart, a business not too far from where the crash happened.

He says he decided to write a check to the funeral home for $2,000 to get the process started.

“When I was reading on the news app about how she lost her husband and her husband was a Vietnam veteran and things are tough right now, it really moved me,” said Sackmary.

He also met with Anita this week, “We appreciate you and we appreciate your husband and his service,” Sackmary tells her.

“One of the things I pride myself on and my business on is that we are here to help the community,” he added.

Anita says she wouldn’t know what to do without the help.

“Thank you so much, this is exactly what I need for the down payment. This is a start, this is a huge start, this is my only start right now,” she added.

Sackmary hopes this leads to other good deeds throughout Las Vegas.

“It is about helping the community and trying to do anything we can for them,” he added.