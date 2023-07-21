Grieving families get a moment of respite at Henderson appreciation event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several families dealing with the loss of a loved one due to violent crime came together on Friday to not only remember them but to try to help ease their pain.

The Funeral Advocates of America and the Heritage Mortuary hosted what they described as an appreciation day for grieving families at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson.

Grieving families get a moment of respite at the Henderson appreciation event

“Having people in a similar situation as you, it’s like easier to talk to them because they do know what that situation feels like,” Kayhontia-Tyzon Hall said.

Kayhontia-Tyzon’s father Jadie Hall, 39, was killed in North Las Vegas on July 9, 2022, and more than a year later, the case remains unsolved.

“When I was in my teenage years, we had went to Circus Circus, and…it’s not like a Crayola crayon, it’s like a plush crayon. And we won it at Circus Circus. I still have that,” the 22-year-old Hall said.

“It still reminds you of him?” 8 News Now reporter Joshua Peguero asked.

“Yeah,” Hall said.

Last year, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department reported a total of 146 homicides in its jurisdiction.

Although just statistics, they are portraits of loved ones for the families at Friday’s event.

Ashley Jackson of the Funeral Advocates of America helped put this event together, for the second straight year.

“Oftentimes people don’t talk about what they’re going through. A lot of people isolate, and it’s like, how do you go to someone and say, talk about your feelings?” Jackson, who is also a funeral arranger at Heritage Mortuary, said.

Other groups, including Cowabunga Bay and Horses for Heroes, were also sponsors allowing families to not only go for a swim but also stay out of the sun.

They offered face painting, jewelry making, and rock painting.

“We just try to provide support, you know, help give them steps along the way to cope,” Jackson said.