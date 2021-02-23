Greyhound bus terminal moving to make way for downtown development

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Greyhound bus terminal, which is located next to the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, is moving to make way for a major project.

The bus station has been on Main Street for nearly 50 years but the Plaza Hotel didn’t renew the company’s lease. The buses will be moving Tuesday to the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Transfer Terminal located near McCarran International Airport off Sunset Road.

Plaza Hotel CEO Jonathan Jossell announced the move in a tweet calling it “the end of an era.”

From tomorrow there will be no greyhound bus terminal in downtown Las Vegas. Ciao. Bye 👋



End of an era. pic.twitter.com/dx1HJNGp5u — Jonathan Jossel (@JonathanJossel) February 23, 2021

The Plaza plans to redevelop the old bus terminal building into new shops, restaurants and an entertainment venue.

The Plaza is also partnering with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian bridge over the train tracks to connect the hotel to Symphony Park and a new 800-unit apartment complex.

Jossell talked about the changes with 8 News Now in a December interview.

“It also provides us with about two acres of space where we can redevelop it into something that’s going to be very complementary to the Plaza and to the downtown area and to future businesses,” he said.

The new development is being done in conjunction with the celebration of the Plaza’s 50th anniversary which is set for this summer.