LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A conflict is brewing over NV Energy’s proposal to run an important power line inside the southern border of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

Greenlink West is the $2.5 billion transmission line that will carry electricity from enormous solar farms planned in the Nevada desert between Las Vegas and Reno. Greenlink is critical to the switch to renewable energy in the western U.S., delivering gigawatts of power in the coming years to meet ever-increasing demand.

But Protectors of Tule Springs, a citizens group that works with the national monument, says there’s evidence of “significant” fossils right in the project’s way. Those fossils are within the park’s borders.

“I feel like, at present, we’re pretty much being ignored,” Sherri Grotheer, director of the Protectors group, said on Friday. She said the group has gotten little to no response from NV Energy for a number years. A response to a formal letter indicated NV Energy was “adhering to the regulations and laws establishing the monument as set forth in the legislation, which now we’re finding out — two years later — is not entirely accurate,” she said.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is currently taking public comment on the project through Aug. 23. See details at the bottom of this article.

“Do I feel like the BLM listened and took into consideration the input it has received thus far? No,” Grotheer said. It’s a frustrating situation for Grotheer, who emphasizes Protectors have tried to work with the government agencies involved. She said other paths for the Greenlink line aren’t getting the consideration they deserve.

A trail inside the fence at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument near the area where Greenlink power poles are planned. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Fossils including Columbian mammoth, horse, camel, bison, ground sloth, dire wolf, saber-toothed cat and North American lion have already been identified at Tule Springs, “one of the most diverse late Pleistocene vertebrate fossil assemblages in the Great Basin and Mojave Deserts,” according to the National Park Service.

In the fall of 2022, ground-penetrating radar identified “anomalies consistent with significant fossils,” Grotheer said.

History demonstrates that fossils have held up construction before, and these finds would be on protected federal land. Fossil discoveries have introduced costs and delays to construction projects before. Recent cases in Salt Lake City, Moab and San Diego are examples. Construction of a pool at a house near Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas led to the discovery of prehistoric bones in 2021.

Most of the Greenlink route maps just show the big picture. But maps from the BLM’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) clearly show where the transmission line is going.

A BLM map in the draft Environmental Impact Statement shows plans for Greenlink on the north side of Moccasin Road, putting it within the borders of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

A 400-foot-wide corridor reserved for NV Energy is no longer wide enough to accommodate another major power line. Private development on the south side and Moccasin Road on the north side have created a “pinch point” at Durango Drive. As a result, NV Energy can’t fit the line in the space that was set aside.

That means Greenlink will run along the north side of Moccasin, separate from the two power lines that are in the corridor on the south side. That segment of Greenlink will have eight to 11 “Delta” power poles.

A BLM map in the draft Environmental Impact Statement shows plans for Greenlink on the north side of Moccasin Road, putting it within the borders of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.

“The BLM keeps emphasizing that they’re only putting the power poles 5 feet within the monument, but what they’re not being straightforward about is that at the base of each pole is a 100- by 100-foot concrete pad that requires excavating and footers and all the things we know to pour a stable concrete pad,” Grotheer said.

The permit submitted to the National Park Service will allow NV Energy 150 feet onto Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, she said.

“So when these public meetings are occurring and the BLM is saying 5 feet, that’s just a little disengenuous,” Grotheer said.

A view looking west on Moccasin Road, just west of Durango Drive. A kiosk with information about the national monument is on the north side, and existing power lines occupy a corridor on the south side of the road. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Other routes proposed by the BLM would take the transmission line along the 215 Northern Beltway or north of the sensitive fossil beds. But Grotheer said those alternatives aren’t getting the attention they deserve.

8NewsNow.com asked NV Energy if a July 11 public meeting at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa had influenced the project, and their reaction to information that fossils could be damaged. Here’s what they had to say.

“NV Energy appreciates the public process the Bureau of Land Management is using related to Greenlink West,” according to a statement provided by NV Energy Media Relations Manager Meghin Delaney. “At the moment, BLM’s preferred alternative for the transmission line is in an area along the border of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, in an area along Mocassin Road that has already has existing transmission lines. It is worth nothing that when the national monument was created in 2014, the already existing utility corridor was recognized with it at the same time.

“We look forward to continued work with BLM on this critical project. Greenlink will allow NV Energy to meet future energy demands, leading to economic growth and job stability, and is essential to helping Nevada achieve its de-carbonization goals and increased renewable portfolio standard, moving Nevada closer to a future powered by 100% renewable energy and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Existing power poles to the south of Moccasin Road in a corridor reserved for NV Energy when Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument was created. The corridor, originally 400 feet wide, isn’t big enough to include Greenlink, NV Energy says. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

It’s not a done deal. The BLM still has to approve the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project, and a decision isn’t expected this year. The BLM could follow the recommendation as it’s currently written, but that seems likely to lead to long delays and higher costs.

“The BLM has not evaluated the costs of this adequately in our opinion. Any costs of this project are going to be passed along to Nevada ratepayers,” she said. “From a ratepayer’s standpoint and as a citizen, an individual of Nevada, I want the BLM to do a complete study of the remediation costs and then an ‘apples to apples’ comparison of the cost of the proposed transmission line versus some of the alternatives.”

Eventually, it’s up to the Department of the Interior, which is over the BLM and the National Park Service.

Interior will evaluate the BLM’s work and eventually issue a decison of record that will set the path for Greenlink.

Derek Carter, superintendent of the national monument, responded to a question about the park service’s position on the various alternatives that have been proposed.

He said NPS is currently reviewing the right-of-way permit application from NV Energy. That permit would allow NV Energy 150 feet onto the monument.

“The Bureau of Land Management is the lead federal agency for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process,” he said.

“In this process, the NPS is a cooperating agency providing technical assistance regarding the project’s potential to impact natural and cultural resources of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. NPS technical contributions focus on the importance of this site in the preservation, education, and study of Ice Age fossils, consistent with the purpose of the park and the mission of the NPS,” Carter said.

A recent BLM decision to allow drilling near the environmentally sensitive habitat of the endangered Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish was reversed — evidence that a change of course isn’t out of the realm of possibility. But that didn’t happen until activists filed a lawsuit.

Sherri Grotheer, director of the citizens group Protectors of Tule Springs. (KLAS)

Grotheer remains positive, hoping Interior will see the problem and give closer consideration to alternatives.

“Protectors is not against the Greenlink project and we recognize the need for projects. It’s simply, we also recognize that there is the possibility of huge detriment to the community, the history, this monument in particular, by pushing it through in a manner that doesn’t recognize and honor the public lands that we have and the asset that Nevada has,” she said.

To offer public comment on the BLM Draft EIS, go to https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017391/510 and click “Participate Now.”

A Zoom meeting for public comment is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Register for the meeting here.