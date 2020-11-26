Green Wednesday: Day before Thanksgiving leads to sales boost in cannabis industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just about everyone knows about Black Friday, but a lesser known shopping day in the cannabis industry is gaining traction: Green Wednesday.

“I believe it has a lot to do with people preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Ashley Blackwood, director of compliance for Thrive Dispensary, “helping themselves be a little hungrier, increasing their appetite, helping engage with their family members and create more fun conversations at the dinner table.”

According to Leafly.com, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become the second busiest day for the cannabis industry behind April 20.

Dispensaries across the country offer sales on everything.

The newest location for Thrive near Cactus and I-15 has a conveyor belt that brings products to customers, with fewer people touching it.