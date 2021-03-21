Green Valley Ranch named the best place to live in Nevada, according to study

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A study ranking the top neighborhoods across the country and in each state has a place in Henderson as the top dog in Nevada.

According to Niche, Green Valley Ranch comes in as the top place to live in the state.

Westgate in Henderson took the No. 3 spot, while Green Valley South rounded out the top five. Communities in Northern Nevada made up the rest of the top five.

Green Valley Ranch also was named the second-best place to raise a family in Nevada.

Niche uses both data and user reviews to find the so-called “best” places to live. You can read more about their methodology here.

For a look at the full rankings of best places to live in Nevada, CLICK HERE.