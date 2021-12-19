Green Valley Ranch celebrates its 20th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa celebrated its 20th-anniversary Saturday

In celebration of its birthday, the resort had a firework spectacular and a return of its newly-renovated Drop Bar inside the casino.

Related Content Green Valley Ranch celebrates its 20th anniversary

“While the reincarnation of Drop Bar ushers in a new era for GVR, we are proud of our long-standing reputation as a favorite among locals and visitors,” said Vincent Barile, General Manager and Vice President of Green Valley Ranch. “The reopening and redesign of Henderson’s favorite bar is the perfect culmination of our resort’s 20th-anniversary celebration.”

Green Valley Ranch 20 Year Anniversary Dec 18 2021 Photos By Denise Truscello

Green Valley Ranch 20 Year Anniversary Dec 18 2021 Photos By Denise Truscello

Green Valley Ranch 20 Year Anniversary Dec 18 2021 Photos By Denise Truscello

Fireworks and Drop Bar Photos By Edison Graff

Fireworks and Drop Bar Photos By Edison Graff

Fireworks and Drop Bar Photos By Edison Graff

Fireworks and Drop Bar Photos By Edison Graff

Fireworks and Drop Bar Photos By Edison Graff

Drop Bar returns as the perfect destination for locals to unwind, and friends to enjoy late-night cocktails.

To commemorate its 20th birthday, the resort also created a signature anniversary cocktail called the Forever Young.

The resort opened its doors as the first luxury resort in Henderson, Nev. on Dec. 18, 2001.

For more information, please visit here.