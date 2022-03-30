LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The principal of Green Valley High School sent out an email Wednesday morning to school families apologizing for the actions of a teacher who used several racial and ethnic slurs during an impromptu lesson.

According to Principal Kent Roberts’ email, “However well-intentioned the lesson may have been, the use of those slurs was simultaneously shocking and hurtful to many if not all of the students in attendance. Rather than delivering the intended message, the lesson had quite the opposite effect.”

Roberts said the school administration is investigating the situation and plans to address it appropriately.

GVHS principal sends parents email apologizing for teacher’s use of racial slurs during school lesson. (KLAS)

“As a parent, I feel disgusted,” said Kenisha Anderson, who had a 15-year-old daughter in the class.

Anderson said the “lesson” was during a theater class and from what she understands the teacher brought up stereotypes and asked the students to write words that are hurtful or made them feel a certain way.



“There was a category for Mexicans, Chinese, and Blacks,” Anderson said. “Also LGBTQ and gay but none for white.”

Anderson said a previous class mentioned to her daughter what had happened so her daughter recorded some of the class interaction which was later given to school officials.

“She played me the video; my mouth dropped,” Anderson said.

In the video, the teacher can be heard reading off some of the listed words which prompted the teen to speak up.

“I feel like you should have skipped over a whole bunch of words, especially the slurs … at the end of the day, you are the teacher. You said A-hole, then you said the F-word, but you didn’t say N-word,” the girl questioned the teacher.

The teacher can be heard explaining she is attempting to show how words hurt or make people feel a certain way.

“I get this assignment but you could have skipped over that word. I felt really offended,” the teen told the teacher.

“I send my child to school to get an education,” Anderson said. “We know there are a lot of words that can her feel bad but they shouldn’t come out of the mouth of her teacher.”

Anderson has requested her daughter be removed from the class.