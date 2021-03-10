Green Valley HS a cappella group qualifies for international competition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic does not stop the music for “Green NV” — the co-ed a cappella group at Green Valley High School.

“It’s NV, like Nevada,” said director Kim Ritzer.

“It’s always been like a family and that’s something we pride ourselves on,” added co-director Moly Martin.

After forming nearly a decade ago, the students finally achieved qualifying for the International Championship of High School A Cappella.

It’s like the competition seen in the 2012 movie “Pitch Perfect” but for high schoolers.

“When the group first started, they said it was one of their goals to try and get into the competition and it’s really good to finally make that happen,” said co-director Strad Slater.

Leading the vocalists are seniors Strad Slater and Molly Martin. The student directors guide their peers after making it to the quarterfinals.

“We have worked our butts off to get to where we are,” Martin said.

Part of that work includes submitting a performance for the judges, showcasing not just singing but video producing and editing skills.

Green NV’s set features two songs — “Warrior” by Demi Lovato and “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

Ritzer supervises the group and says the vocalists aim to tell a story.

“During ‘Warrior’ they start black and white and then it eventually goes into color and it shows life events that changed kids’ lives,” Ritzer said.

The pandemic also creates an opportunity for them to sing in the contest for the first time ever because it’s online.

Cristen Drummond: “Do you think being able to submit virtually has made this competition more accessible?”

Slater: “Yeah, because for one thing some people just can’t travel depending on what school you’re in or like finances and stuff.”

The quarterfinals will be livestreamed this Friday online. To watch, CLICK HERE.