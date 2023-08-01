LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Green Valley Grocery stores are teaming up with Shell USA on The Giving Pump, where a portion of the purchases made by customers who use the designated pump at 78 Shell stations across the valley will support Three Square Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Southern Nevada’s only food bank, Three Square, is on a mission to provide food to hungry people while pursuing a hunger-free community.

“One in eight individuals face food insecurity, and, by turning one dollar into three meals, we have a great opportunity to help disseminate thousands of meals to our agency partners throughout the Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties,” said Michelle Beck, Chief Development Officer at Three Square.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked with colorful, purple signage at Shell gas stations to inspire consumers to fuel up and support the local charity. With no additional cost to customers, it’s easy to participate in the program. This is the third year Green Valley Grocery and Three Square joined together to support The Giving Pump, with last year’s efforts generating 220,800 meals for those in need within communities throughout Southern Nevada.

“The Crawford Family has had strong ties to Three Square for many years and supporting the organization through The Giving Pump is an important way to amplify our existing relationship. This is an opportunity to drive our local initiatives and provide funding within the Las Vegas market to those who need it the most,” said Juan Rivera, General Manager of Crawford Oil, Green Valley Grocery’s parent company.

This year, more than 7,500 Shell stations across the US are participating in the two-month Giving Pump initiative to support 532 local charities.

Those looking to find a participating station can visit Shell’s website.