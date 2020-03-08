Green, plastic Army women toys almost ready for duty

(CNN) — The popular plastic, green soldiers many play with as a child are expanding. While those soldiers were probably all male, BMC Toys plans to change that this holiday season.

The toys will come in 15 poses and will include Army women. BMC is taking order for them now and plans to ship the first sets in October.

The figures are the result of the Plastic Army Women Project.

BMC owner Jeff Imel says a 6-year-old girl named Vivian asked him to “make Army girls that look like women.”

It melted his heart, and other hearts too. A kick-starter campaign paid for the design work.

Now, the toys will be ready soon, for playtime with kids like Vivian.