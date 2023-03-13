LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although it may be spring break for Clark County School District students, some things are still flourishing at local schools thanks to a unique program that teaches students how to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

Green Our Planet works with more than 60 schools with students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade in the district and has installed outdoor school gardens to use as living laboratories, which help inspire students to become the next generation of scientists, farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs.

This garden is at Sandra B. Abston Elementary School.

School garden at Abston Elementary. (KLAS)

School garden at Abston Elementary. (KLAS)

School garden at Abston Elementary. (KLAS)

It is the largest and only school garden program in the United States accredited by STEMWORKS, a national organization that rigorously evaluates STEM programs using strict criteria.

In addition to the outdoor gardens, Green Our Planet has introduced hydroponic gardens, which provide a natural indoor laboratory for students to learn STEM, conservation, nutrition, financial literacy, and more in a hands-on, experiential way.

Each week, a Green Our Planet garden educator visits the school garden for one hour to show students and teachers how to successfully grow a variety of produce.

Abston school students will be selling their produce on Saturday, April 21, at the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.