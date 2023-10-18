LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Green Day announced Wednesday that they will be playing a “not so top secret” show at the Fremont Street venue on Thursday night.

The band announced the show in a post on its X account Wednesday morning. The post said the band would be warming up for the When We Were Young Festival at the Fremont Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Ultra Q.

Green Day announces Surprise show in X post. (Green Day)

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PST at this link. According to the ticket page, the show is 21 and older and there will be a 2 ticket max per purchase.

Attendees will need to show the card they purchased the tickets with and their ID in order to enter the show. No information about pricing was available on the ticketing site.

Green Day added in a second post that fans should remember to wear their best zombie look, makeup, and attire.

The When We Were Young music festival is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22.