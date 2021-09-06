Greek Food Festival, torch relay run heads to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Greek Food Festival is just days away and set to bring tasty treats and music to the valley in conjunction with a 26-mile torch relay run.

It’s all taking place Friday, Sept. 10, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 12.

This year, the torch relay run will help raise money for ‘Families for Effective Autism Treatment.”

The non-profit organization provides support, programs, and help to local families impacted by autism.

The run begins with a torch lighting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 at Tivoli Village in Summerlin.

The torch will then be carried along the selected route by the various runners.

For more information on how to donate or participate in the torch run click HERE.

Greek Food Festival

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 10 from 3 :00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 11- 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 – 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 (cross streets are Hacienda and Jones)

Torch Relay Run