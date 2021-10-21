Great ShakeOut prepares Nevadans for earthquakes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is one of the most seismically active states in the nation, behind California and Alaska. That’s why it’s very important to know how to prepare for an earthquake and what to do to stay safe during one.

Thursday is the Nevada Great ShakeOut which is where businesses, schools, and families will be asked to organize earthquake safety drills. More than 380,000 people in Clark County are registered to participate in the safety drill.

Officials say most earthquake-related injuries happen due to falling objects or breaking glass so the best protection when indoors is to drop, cover, and hold on.

Locally, there are several earthquake faults and Nevada is next to major fault lines in California and Utah. Great ShakeOut officials say there is concern the Las Vegas basin can trap seismic waves from major earthquakes, and cause shaking to last longer. Because of this, residents should have a safety plan in place before, during, and after an earthquake.

Shelves should be fastened securely to walls, and heavy objects should not be hung over beds or couches.

During an earthquake, hide under furniture like a desk, and stay away from windows to avoid shattering glass. After a quake, expect aftershocks and stay out of damaged areas.

The most recent earthquake happened two weeks ago in Summerlin and registered a mild 1.5 magnitude. The strongest earthquake in the past month was near Nellis AFB and registered a magnitude 3.

The Great ShakeOut drill will happen at 10:21 a.m.

If you happen to be in your car during an earthquake happens, officials say you should pull over to a clear location avoiding bridges, overpasses and powerlines, if possible. Once the shaking stops, watch for road hazards and traffic light outages. It’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your car with first aid, water and food.