‘Great Shakeout’ — and Property Brothers — put attention on earthquake safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is the nation’s No. 4 state for seismic activity, ranking behind Alaska, California and Hawaii. Do you know what to do in the event of an earthquake?

Clark County offers safety tips on the occasion of “The Great Shakeout,” an international event on Thursday, Oct. 15, that encourages people and organizations to participate in an annual earthquake safety drill. Like everything else in 2020, it’s different this year because of COVID-19.

See: www.shakeout.org/nevada

Nevada’s Great Shakeout website has 540,000 people registered to participate in the drill this year.

The time of the drill isn’t specific this year to allow for more flexibility. Officials encourage people to follow social distancing and other safety guidelines.

“The Great Shakeout is an opportunity to remind the public that earthquakes are a real possibility in our community, and we want to encourage people to think about safety and preparedness,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck, who oversees the Office of Emergency Management.

“Property Brothers” HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott helped Clark County create a 30-second video to educate residents about earthquake safety:

“Most earthquake-related injuries happen because of falling objects, breaking glass, or trips and falls when people try to evacuate,” Steinbeck said.

Officials say the best protection during an earthquake is to get under heavy furniture such as a desk or table until the shaking stops, and to stay away from windows to avoid shattering glass.

If you are in a vehicle when shaking starts, pull over to a clear location avoiding bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.

To limit injuries in an earthquake, shelves should be fastened securely to walls.

Large, heavy objects should be placed on lower shelves.

Do not hang heavy objects on walls over beds or sofas and chairs where you sit.

Find more earthquake safety tips at https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes.

Clark County residents are encouraged to download the free Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App on their smartphones from this link: http://readydl.com/landing/eoc32003/index.html.

Free text and email alerts are available through the Southern Nevada On the Alert website at https://sonevada.onthealert.com/Terms/Index/?ReturnUrl=%2f.