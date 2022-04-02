LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Dapper Companies is hosting “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway.” Which is being touted as a “Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for deserved chef or restaurateur to be given the keys to coffee shop, diner or deli in Downtown Las Vegas.”

The winning restaurant will feature in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center on Charleston Boulevard in a brand new nearly 3,000-square-foot custom-designed restaurant fully built out with furniture, fixtures and equipment, branding, signage and marketing plan, making it ready to open for business.

Six finalists are set to enter the cooking phase, which will take place at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas. The names and times of the final contestants are as follows:

Random Act Diner (Chef Khai Vu, Luis De Santos, Dia Young, Freddie Paloma) April 1: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. April 2: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Savage Fine Diner & Tavern (Christopher Jones, Chuck Fromer, Glen Rogers) April 8: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. April 9: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Tipsy Buffalo (Kevin Kwan, Richie Liu) April 15: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 16: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dinette (Nick A. Della Penna, Trent Jones, Jerad Howard) April 22: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Simple Diner (Chef Stacey Dougan, Uniquea Taylor, Maribel Alvarez, Jen Falcione, Jenn Tramaglino) April 29: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. April 30: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Winnie & Ethels Downtown Diner (Aaron Lee, Mallory Gott) May 6: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. May 7: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Judging will take place the following Tuesday after each contestant’s showcase. For more information visit lasvegascoffeeshopcontest.com and for reservations visit vegastestkitchen.com