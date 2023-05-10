LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and if you have a mom who loves beautiful art and great food, you might want to check this out.

There’s a special event on Friday, May 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Via Brasil Steakhouse located at 1225 Fort Apache Road, that celebrates all things about Mom while benefiting Miracle Flights. Artwork by Alexander Franco will be featured at the event and 80 pieces of his artwork are for sale. The proceeds will go to Miracle Flights.

Miracle Flights provides free commercial flights to children who need medical care not available locally.