‘Great first day’ for Clark County schools, Jara says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara had some good news to talk about on Monday as students headed back to class.

It has been “a great first day,” Jara said.

He listed a number of facts and figures on the district’s performance:

322,000 students enrolled. The district will know first day attendance by the end of the day.

97% of the buses were on time today.

1 bus broke down, one minor incident. A bus hit a stationary object. No injuries.

1 school — Sylvestri Junior High School, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch — having air conditioning issues. A school operator said at 1 p.m. that the problem was already fixed.

750 teacher vacancies, trying to get those filled.

95% of the classrooms have their permanent teachers in them. Central office licensed staff (former teachers) are filling about a third of those vacancies for now, including special education.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara with students on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

A CCSD heads toward a destination on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara with students on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)