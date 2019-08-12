‘Great first day’ for Clark County schools, Jara says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara had some good news to talk about on Monday as students headed back to class.

It has been “a great first day,” Jara said.

He listed a number of facts and figures on the district’s performance:

  • 322,000 students enrolled. The district will know first day attendance by the end of the day.
  • 97% of the buses were on time today.
  • 1 bus broke down, one minor incident. A bus hit a stationary object. No injuries.
  • 1 school — Sylvestri Junior High School, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch — having air conditioning issues. A school operator said at 1 p.m. that the problem was already fixed.
  • 750 teacher vacancies, trying to get those filled.
  • 95% of the classrooms have their permanent teachers in them. Central office licensed staff (former teachers) are filling about a third of those vacancies for now, including special education. 
IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

