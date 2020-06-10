Live Now
Great Basin National Park scenic drive road work to limit Wheeler Peak access

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road crews will be busy fixing a scenic road in Great Basin National Park just ahead of July Fourth crowds.

The Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive will be closed from Upper Lehman Creek Campground to the Wheeler Peak Day Use Parking area from June 29-July 2 as crews use heavy equipment to make repairs.

During the closure, hikes to Wheeler Peak will be longer from access points lower on the mountain — six miles longer, round trip.

Wheeler Peak Campground will remain closed for the rest of the season.

