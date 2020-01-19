GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man punches elderly woman, steals purse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives are on the lookout for a man who robbed and punched an elderly woman in an elevator on Fremont Street Wednesday night.

The video above shows the victim being beaten by the suspect in question. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, the man puts an elderly woman in a headlock, throws her to the floor and punches her in the head several times. He then took her purse.

Police say the purse was found by security a short time later.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11”-6’2″ and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes, black glasses and a black ball cap.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Downtown Investigations by phone at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.